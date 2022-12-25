December 25, 2022

Bridges, Buses and Barbed Wire

A Migrant Holiday Season on the Border

by Kent Paterson
El Paso-Ciudad Juárez. Carefully treading a crossing of slippery stones strung across the shallow Rio Grande between Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, trickles of migrants climbed up the embankment on the U.S. side. Joining with others who had already crossed from down river, the asylum seekers waited peacefully to surrender to U.S. Customs […]
To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Kent Paterson is a freelance journalist who covers the southwestern United States, the border region and Mexico. He is a regular contributor to CounterPunch and the Americas Program. 

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe