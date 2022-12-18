A Conversation With Yanis Varoufakis

December 18, 2022
Portrait of an Artist as a Political Rebel
by Charles Stevenson – Matthew Stevenson
On July 5, 2015, the Greek demos voted by a wide margin to turn down the bailout offered to them by their Troika of creditors – the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank, and the European Commission. At the time, the Greek Finance Minister was Yanis Varoufakis, who had spent most of his career […]
Matthew Stevenson is a contributing editor of Harper’s Magazine. He is a graduate of Bucknell and Columbia universities, and attended the Institute of European Studies in London and Vienna. He has worked in finance and magazines, and is the author of many books, including Reading the Rails, Appalachia Spring, and The Revolution as a Dinner Party, about China throughout its turbulent twentieth century. His most recent book, about traveling in France and the Franco-Prussian wars, is entitled Biking with Bismarck. His next book, Our Man in Iran, recounts his travels around ancient Persia and modern Iran. He lives outside Geneva, Switzerland. His email is: matthewstevenson@mac.com.
Charles Stevenson has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from University College London. He is an activist striving for social-ecological transformation through DebtForClimate.org. He is currently studying for a second Master’s degree in Degrowth: Ecology, Economics and Policy at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. Aside from political strategy, his interests include critical macroeconomics, unequal exchange, and Modern Monetary Theory. You can write him at charles.n.stevenson@gmail.com or on Twitter @disobedientnerd.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe