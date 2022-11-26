Understanding Haiti as a Case Study of Capitalist Modernity

November 26, 2022
An Interview with Philippe-Richard Marius
by Daniel Falcone
In this interview, College of Staten Island CUNY professor and anthropologist Philippe-Richard Marius, author of The Unexceptional Case of Haiti: Race and Class Privilege in Postcolonial Bourgeois Society (University Press of Mississippi, 2022) breaks down the social and political nature of Haiti’s racial and class structures, both past and present. Without undermining the incredible accomplishment […]
Daniel Falcone is a teacher, journalist, and PhD student in the World History program at St. John’s University in Jamaica, NY as well as a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. He resides in New York City.
