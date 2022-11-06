Out of Prison, Meat in the Game

November 6, 2022
Anthony Dixon vs the Matrix
by Susie Day
One day over fifty years ago, in the boys’ restroom of a Long Island elementary school, a second-grader named Anthony Dixon got punched in the face by a teenaged boy. Anthony, knowing he was too small to punch back, bit: “I bit him real hard; blood was coming down.” The incident might have ended with […]
Susie Day has written about prison issues since 1988, when she began reporting on the cases of people charged with political protest acts, one of them, Marilyn Buck. Her book, The Brother You Choose: Paul Coates and Eddie Conway Talk About Life, Politics, and The Revolution, was published by Haymarket Books in 2020.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe