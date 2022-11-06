Democrats Burn it All Down

November 6, 2022
by Arun Gupta
The Democrats are burning it all down.
They are going to lose the midterms because of the Ukraine War.
A Red Wave of extremists will sweep into office because of the Ukraine War.
Insurrectionists will have an inside path to a coup in 2024 because of the Ukraine War.
Biden is doubling down on fossil fuels ensuring climate catastrophe because of the Ukraine War.
The far right is gaining power across Europe because of the Ukraine War.
A food crisis has put tens of millions on the brink of starvation because of the Ukraine War.
It didn’t have to be this way.
Let me explain.
Arun Gupta is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York and has written for publications including the Washington Post, the Nation, Salon, and the Guardian. He is the author of the upcoming “Bacon as a Weapon of Mass Destruction: A Junk-Food-Loving Chef’s Inquiry into Taste” (The New Press).
