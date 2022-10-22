Ken Burns and the Holocaust

October 22, 2022
by Andrew Stewart
Image by David Holifield.
What was the US response to the Nazi genocide of Europe’s Jews? Too little too late, says this latest Ken Burns documentary. While it is hard to disagree with this estimation, the production simultaneously fails to clearly enunciate important lessons for our contemporary political landscape, something no amount of somber klezmer music can overpower.
Andrew Stewart is a documentary film maker and reporter who lives outside Providence. His film, AARON BRIGGS AND THE HMS GASPEE, about the historical role of Brown University in the slave trade, is available for purchase on Amazon Instant Video or on DVD.
