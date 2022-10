by



I first learned of my cousin’s lynching when I was 10 years old. My family never talked about his murder in my presence, and, to this day, I have not heard them discuss it since. It is almost as if it never happened. I wonder if our failure to discuss this is a coping mechanism; […]