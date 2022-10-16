See If You Are Really Real

by



Every streaming service is clogged with true crime series about serial killers, child molesters, and white collar criminals. Everyone is on offer: from MVP sickos like Jeffrey Dahmer and Jeffrey Epstein, to the dimwits of The Tiger King and FYRE, to the unethical and indifferent financial criminals and gangsters that kill people from a distance, whether that means inadequately preparing for a festival like Woodstock or poisoning groundwater with “forever chemicals.