Five Years On, What About #Metoo?

September 25, 2022
The Ongoing Struggle Against Sexual Autocracy
by Julie Wark
#MeToo tends to be presented untrammelled by social and political context as a phenomenon where powerful individual men commit sexual violence against vulnerable individual women. Five years after it all began, on 15 October 2017 with Alyssa Milano’s famous tweet, with a pandemic and many other scandals in between, #MeToo may seem a bit passé […]
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe