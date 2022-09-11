It’s All Gonna Break

September 11, 2022
Cinema Stagnation, Vanishing Movie Stars, and Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal.
by Nicky Otis Smith
Every time I see a Gen X critic declare pop culture dead, I remember all of the columns and cover stories that asked “Is Irony Dead?” after 9/11. To be sure, a survey of American media right now wouldn’t exactly be encouraging, or particularly exciting: the highest grossing movie of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, […]
Nicky Otis Smith is a filmmaker and writer. He was born and raised in New York City and has lived in Baltimore since 2003.
