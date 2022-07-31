July 31, 2022

Nothing to be Afraid of in Here

Disaster Hits of the 1970s and Escapist Fantasies of Today

by Nicky Otis Smith
Even in “dull, dark, and boring times,” people are driven to make movies. That’s the gist of a speech that libertine actor Gottfried (Lars Eidinger) gives to the crew at a small wrap party for him in Olivier Assayas’ excellent new miniseries Irma Vep, based on his 1996 film. The show gleefully weaves reality, fantasy, […]
Nicky Otis Smith is a filmmaker and writer. He was born and raised in New York City and has lived in Baltimore since 2003.

