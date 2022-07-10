George Carlin: the Triumph of Bullshit

July 10, 2022
Saying the Verboten
by John Kendall Hawkins
George Carlin at work. Source: HBO.
There’s a new two-part series streaming on HBO well worth a watch: George Carlin’s American Dream. I was expecting an extended display of his comedy wares, but it wasn’t that, and I wasn’t disappointed. The series is about his life. His families. His cultural background, economic status. How his comedy developed from the Sixties onward, during the most turbulent time in America, when, as the Bard from Duluth, “revolution was in the air.” Context.
