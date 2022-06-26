June 26, 2022

The (Migrant) Season of Death is Upon Us

The Missing and the Dead

by Kent Paterson

Image by Sujeeth Potla.

Summer Solstice should be a time for celebration. But for many desperate migrants attempting to enter the United States, it is a time of death. Soaring summer temperatures in the desert of the U.S.-Mexico borderlands, which grow hotter and hotter due to human-induced climate change, claim many lives of undocumented migrants funneled into remote crossings riddling the rugged and vast region.

For those who do successfully cross, the network of highways leading into the U.S. interior can prove fatal.

Kent Paterson is a freelance journalist who covers the southwestern United States, the border region and Mexico. He is a regular contributor to CounterPunch and the Americas Program. 

