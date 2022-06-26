The (Migrant) Season of Death is Upon Us

June 26, 2022
The Missing and the Dead
by Kent Paterson
Summer Solstice should be a time for celebration. But for many desperate migrants attempting to enter the United States, it is a time of death. Soaring summer temperatures in the desert of the U.S.-Mexico borderlands, which grow hotter and hotter due to human-induced climate change, claim many lives of undocumented migrants funneled into remote crossings riddling the rugged and vast region.
For those who do successfully cross, the network of highways leading into the U.S. interior can prove fatal.
