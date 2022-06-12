June 12, 2022

The Spy in the Torture Chamber

Gina Haspel: Out of the Black But Still in the Dark

by Jeffrey St. Clair
Did Agent Zula Nine Alpha lurk in the shadows of the blacksite in Thailand she ran as the two torture shrinks strapped a man down and poured water down his throat until he felt as if he was drowning, over and over again? Or did she step into the harsh interrogation light to let the […]
Jeffrey St. Clair is editor of CounterPunch. His most recent books are Bernie and the Sandernistas: Field Notes From a Failed Revolution and The Big Heat: Earth on the Brink (with Joshua Frank) He can be reached at: sitka@comcast.net or on Twitter @JeffreyStClair3

