Rep. Krishnamoorthi’s Ties to Hindu Nationalists

June 12, 2022
by CJ Werleman
Photo: Raja Krishnamoorthi - Congressman, IL-8, Facebook.
Last week, United States Congressperson Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) was asked by a reporter, “What are your views on RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] and the Muslim genocide in India?”
RSS is an all-male, far-right Hindu nationalist paramilitary organization that boasts more than one million men under arms and draws its ideological inspiration from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party. Its political wing is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lifelong member of RSS.
CJ Werleman is a Global Correspondent for Byline Times. Columnist for Inside Arabia and an activist against Islamophobia. His twitter is @cjwerleman.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe