The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

May 15, 2022
A Flag, a Song, a Rock, a Voice
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Shireen Abu Akleh specialized in covering the funerals of Palestinians killed by the IDF. She had reported on dozens for Voice of Palestine and Al Jazeera. But none quite like her own, when thousands of mourners gathered at the St. Joseph’s Hospital to escort her casket through the streets of Jerusalem, two days after she […]
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe