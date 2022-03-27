The Price America Paid for Madeleine Albright

March 27, 2022
The Awful Mortuary of Empire
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Martyrdom is hard to beat. In the first few centuries after Christ the Romans tried it against the Christians, whose martyrdoms were almost entirely sacrificial of themselves, not of others. The lust for heaven of a Muslim intent on suicidal martyrdom was surely never so eloquent as that of St Ignatius in the second century […]
