March 13, 2022

The Benedict Arnold of LSD

Turned On and Turned in by Timothy Leary

by Jeffrey St. Clair
I’ve been wading through more than 500 pages of FBI transcripts and memoranda, showing that Timothy Leary was volunteering to snitch, then snitching to the feds about his knowledge of the Weather Underground and almost anyone else Leary thought the feds might be interested in, including his former wife Rosemary, his attorneys and the wife […]
Jeffrey St. Clair is editor of CounterPunch. His most recent books are Bernie and the Sandernistas: Field Notes From a Failed Revolution and The Big Heat: Earth on the Brink (with Joshua Frank) He can be reached at: sitka@comcast.net or on Twitter @JeffreyStClair3

