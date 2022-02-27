The Man Who Came Undone

February 27, 2022
Going Rittenhouse in Hipsterville
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Last week I got a call asking me to speak at a rally in Portland to protest the police shooting of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old black man shot on a couch by Minneapolis Police during a no-knock raid. Minneapolis and Portland are similar cities: outwardly progressive, but violently policed. I’d written a story about the […]
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe