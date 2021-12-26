Are U.S. Charities Backing Hindu Nationalism?

During the past couple of years, India has been ravaged simultaneously by two viruses, one epidemiological in the form of Covid-19, and the other ideological in the form of Hindu nationalism and supremacism or Hindutva, with the former taking the lives of millions of citizens, while the latter wreaks havoc on the country’s religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians.
The two viruses are related due to the way in which Hindu nationalist aligned charitable organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom have raised money for Covid relief and then funnelled these funds to Hindu nationalist groups in India, where they are potentially used to spread hatred against religious minorities.