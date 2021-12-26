December 26, 2021

Are U.S. Charities Backing Hindu Nationalism?

by CJ Werleman

Image by Big G Media.

During the past couple of years, India has been ravaged simultaneously by two viruses, one epidemiological in the form of Covid-19, and the other ideological in the form of Hindu nationalism and supremacism or Hindutva, with the former taking the lives of millions of citizens, while the latter wreaks havoc on the country’s religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians.

The two viruses are related due to the way in which Hindu nationalist aligned charitable organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom have raised money for Covid relief and then funnelled these funds to Hindu nationalist groups in India, where they are potentially used to spread hatred against religious minorities.

To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

CJ Werleman is a Global Correspondent for Byline Times. Columnist for Inside Arabia and an activist against Islamophobia. His twitter is @cjwerleman.

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe