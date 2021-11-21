When the Democrats Ran the Culture Wars

November 21, 2021
Sound Grammar
by Jeffrey St. Clair
The Gores and PMRC were prudent about one sector of the recording industry, headquartered in their occasional home port of Tennessee. Country music, despite its obsession with despair, drinking, adultery, suicide, and revenge, was spared their scrutiny.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe