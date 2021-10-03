The 50 Greatest Singles: an Exercise in the Absurd

October 3, 2021
Sound Grammar
by Jeffrey St. Clair
A couple of weeks ago, Rolling Stone, desperate for clickbait to lure in new readers, published a list of what its writers considered the 500 Greatest Singles. 500! That’s really narrowing it down. I didn’t wade my way through the entire sonic ocean, the top 50 were enough recognize what a mess it was, list-making […]
