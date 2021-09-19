Hitchcock’s Sabotage: Film as Terrorism

September 19, 2021
Notes on the Uncurrent Cinema
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Oscar Homolka in Alfred Hitchock's Sabotage.
As compulsively watchable as it is, Hitchcock's Sabotage makes a real hash out of Conrad's The Secret Agent–that prescient novel which so accurately predicted the ways in which radical underground groups could be penetrated and manipulated by intelligence agencies into doing the repressive work of the state.
