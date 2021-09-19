September 19, 2021

Hitchcock’s Sabotage: Film as Terrorism

Notes on the Uncurrent Cinema

by Jeffrey St. Clair

Oscar Homolka in Alfred Hitchock's Sabotage.

As compulsively watchable as it is, Hitchcock's Sabotage makes a real hash out of Conrad's The Secret Agent–that prescient novel which so accurately predicted the ways in which radical underground groups could be penetrated and manipulated by intelligence agencies into doing the repressive work of the state.

Jeffrey St. Clair is editor of CounterPunch. His most recent books are Bernie and the Sandernistas: Field Notes From a Failed Revolution and The Big Heat: Earth on the Brink (with Joshua Frank) He can be reached at: sitka@comcast.net or on Twitter @JeffreyStClair3

