I, Ken Loach

August 29, 2021
Labour's Purges
by Josh White
Not all socialists get expelled from Labour, but most people expelled from Labour are socialists. This is a strange thing for a party that claims the heritage of democratic socialism. And yet it is the mark of Keir Starmer’s leadership. The expulsion of socialist filmmaker Ken Loach from the Labour Party is a testament to […]
