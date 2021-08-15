Pierre’s Razor

August 15, 2021
Cutting Through Washington's Lies
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Pierre Sprey (Fifth Estate).
My friend Pierre Sprey died at his desk this week of an apparent stroke, probably provoked by some new outrage leaking out the Pentagon, an institution his piercing mind had dismantled contract by bloated contract.
Pierre had a roving intellect that ranged across many disciplines. You might call him a polymath, though the word sounds much too Greek for that old blues aficionado.
