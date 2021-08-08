August 8, 2021

The Windsors: A Major Counter-Revolutionary Backstop For Bourgeois Britain 

Counter-Revolution in the Colonial Heartland 

by Dan Glazebrook
The death of Elizabeth Windsor’s husband Philip Mountbatten earlier this year prompted an establishment-led frenzy of monarchism across Britain, with wall-to-wall sycophantic TV and radio coverage and Covid public information boards replaced with Philip’s portrait. The standard view of the British monarchy is that they are no more than symbolic figureheads lacking any real power; […]
To read this article, log in or or Subscribe.

Dan Glazebrook is a political commentator and agitator. He is the author of Divide and Ruin: The West’s Imperial Strategy in an Age of Crisis (Liberation Media, 2013) and Supremacy Unravelling: Crumbling Western Dominance and the Slide to Fascism (K and M, 2020)  

