In her documentary Bring Your Own Brigade two-time Academy Award nominee Lucy Walker is a bit like Alexis de Tocqueville, her fellow European who came to the USA and observed its exotic inhabitants early in the 19th century. If the French philosopher observed how Americans’ mentality affected democracy in the 1830s, almost 200 years later the London-born Walker is studying how the character of Californians is being brought to bear on the increasingly common and fierce phenomenon of wildfires.
- Trial By Fire: Too Hot to Handle?
- Eileen Jones on American Movies, Why So Many Films Suck, and Her Top 5 Films Leftists Must See
- Buy Them Up!: Why We Must Nationalize the Banks
- Sorry Twitter. It Wasn’t Personal. It’s Political.
- Walking Around Blind Without a Cane
- Is Cinema Dead Again?
- Killing Castro
- They Called Him Star Child
- Hold Up The Mirror Of Human Trafficking And What Do You See?
- The Assault on Critical Race Theory
- Bend It Like Megan: Will World Cup Winners Also Become Equality’s Champs in LFG?
- Straight to Bechtel
- The Twilight of Zionism
- Can’t Get You Out of My Head
- The Privatization of Medicare