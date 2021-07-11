Hold Up The Mirror Of Human Trafficking And What Do You See?

July 11, 2021
by Daniel Raventós - Julie Wark
There are hundreds of ugly faces of poverty. And most people can see the connection between it and one of the most heinous crimes humans can commit, within our own species: humans selling humans. Humans who are not poor, vulnerable, and traumatized selling others who are. Yet it tends to be defined in logistical terms […]
