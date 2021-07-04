July 4, 2021
Interview with Adam Curtis
by Robert Niemi
RN: Your new film series – Can’t Get You Out of My Head – seems to contradict some of the arguments you made in previous series, for example, the notion that computers and the internet have taken over our lives. AC: I think the problem you have with me is that there isn’t any consistency. […]
Robert Niemi is a professor of English and American Studies at St. Michael’s College, Colchester VT.
