June 20, 2021

How Pro-Palestine Activists and Union Workers are Blocking Israeli Trade in Port Cities

by Naomi LaChance
Hundreds of activists and union workers successfully prevented a container ship owned by an Israeli company from docking and unloading its cargo in Oakland, California, earlier this month in protest of the Israeli occupation of Palestine. Then on June 9, people in Vancouver, Canada, gathered to stop the same ship. These and other “Block the […]
To read this article, log in or or Subscribe.

Naomi LaChance is an investigative journalist based in Maine covering corporate influence.

