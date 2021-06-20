June 20, 2021

Bad Data: Dancing Your Way To Digital Privacy

by STEVE O’KEEFE
In 1994, I was the only non-law-enforcement expert on fake ID willing to go on national TV to talk about it. I had edited a dozen books on false identity documents for counterculture bookseller, Loompanics Unlimited, such as Reborn in the U.S.A., Reborn in Canada, Reborn with Credit, How to Get Lost, How to Disappear […]
STEVE O’KEEFE is the author of several books, most recently Set the Page on Fire: Secrets of Successful Writers, from New World Library, based on over 250 interviews. He is the former editorial director for Loompanics Unlimited.

