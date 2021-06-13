The CIA and the Israeli Left

America’s domestic activists have achieved a great deal. In particular, they have pressured Joe Biden into moving significantly to the left—though, not nearly left enough, given the scale of the challenge—on issues relating to climate and infrastructure. It is perhaps against this backdrop of mounting grassroots pressure that the President told Israel to end its latest effort to, in the words of Israeli commentators, “mow the grass” in occupied Gaza, which along with the increasingly annexed West Bank is Palestinian territory. Whatever the motivation, Israel did, as usual, what its U.S. master instructed.