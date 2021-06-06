June 6, 2021

Joe the Revelator

Biden Lays Bare the Brutal Essence of US Elites

by Chris Floyd

“China has an overall goal … to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world, and the most powerful country in the world. That’s not going to happen on my watch.” Joe Biden, March 26, 2021

There it is, plain and raw, the abiding essence of the American elite’s foreign policy laid bare: maintaining their dominance over the world, for their own power and profit. (They certainly aren’t doing it for the sake of the nation, which they’ve turned into a rotting husk.)

In their mind, any perceived threat to this morally vacant domination is “evil;” any perceived ally in maintaining it is good. It doesn’t matter what other nations actually do; their role in supporting US elites is the determining factor in how they’re treated by the US government – and how they’re portrayed in the US media, including popular culture.

Chris Floyd is a columnist for CounterPunch Magazine. His blog, Empire Burlesque, can be found at www.chris-floyd.com. His twitter feed is @empireburlesque. His Instagram is www.instagram.com/cfloydtn/.

