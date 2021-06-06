How to Win Back the Sharing Economy

June 6, 2021
A Review of After the Gig by Juliet Schor
by Ben Terrall
In her new book, After the Gig: How the Sharing Economy Got Hijacked and How to Win It Back (out in paperback in July from UC Press), veteran writer and educator Juliet Schor examines both nonprofit and for-profit “sharing platforms” that sprang up in the wake of the 2008 financial meltdown. Schor writes that in this sector of the contemporary U.S. economy, “The core idea is a peer-to-peer (P2P) market in which durable assets with excess capacity are rented or loaned on a temporary basis.” The contrast between the two types of platforms is both stark and instructive.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe