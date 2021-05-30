Stories from Cancer Patients in Gaza

Gaza under attack stories; war 2021
Aya’s Story
My name is Aya al-Louh. I live in Gaza City and I am a cancer patient. I have a brother, Mahmoud, 26 years old, with special needs. He is unable to leave the house due to the constant bombing and we are trying to integrate him with us so that he is not affected by the continuous missile strikes. He cannot sleep, not even during the day. Every moment he suffers from Psychiatric disorders, we uselessly try to control it, once he hears the sound of explosions.