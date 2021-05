by

Crowned with bird dung, a 7.2-meter-tall bronze Columbus towers over Barcelona atop a 40-meter Corinthian column, symbolically pointing to both the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. The statue was constructed for the 1888 World’s Fair. Just ten years before Spain lost its colonies in Cuba and Puerto Rico following the Spanish-American War, it was […]

Daniel Raventós is a lecturer in Economics at the University of Barcelona and author inter alia of Basic Income: The Material Conditions of Freedom (Pluto Press, 2007). He is on the editorial board of the international political review Sin Permiso. Julie Wark is an advisory board member of the international political review Sin Permiso. Her last book is The Human Rights Manifesto (Zero Books, 2013).