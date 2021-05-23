May 23, 2021

Do We Need a New Deal for Artists Today?

by Ed Rampell
With an impeccable sense of timing, a 40-year-old documentary is felicitously being re-released and is far more relevant – and urgent – now than when it first aired on German TV and PBS in 1981, as an actor became US president. Writer/director/producer Wieland Schulz-Keil’s New Deal for Artists is a refreshing reminder of when state […]
To read this article, log in or or Subscribe

Ed Rampell is a contributor to the new book on America’s former Poet Laureate “Conversations With W.S. Merwin” and co-author of “The Hawaii Movie and Television Book“.

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe