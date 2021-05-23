Do We Need a New Deal for Artists Today?

May 23, 2021
by Ed Rampell
With an impeccable sense of timing, a 40-year-old documentary is felicitously being re-released and is far more relevant – and urgent – now than when it first aired on German TV and PBS in 1981, as an actor became US president. Writer/director/producer Wieland Schulz-Keil’s New Deal for Artists is a refreshing reminder of when state […]
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe