Inside India’s Vaccine Divide

India, the pharmacy of the world is currently facing a devastating second wave of the COVID pandemic. With a surge in infections crossing the 400,000 mark on a daily basis, the population of over a billion people were pinning its hopes on the ongoing vaccination drive. This, as the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is staring at a severe shortage of covid vaccines, an oxygen emergency looming large and lack of accountability and transparency by the central government and vaccine manufacturers.
As the Biden administration announces to lift intellectual property patents on the production of the vaccine to ramp up global production after facing acute pressure, India is dealing with its domestic crisis of limited vaccine supply, uneven coverage and more importantly its differential pricing model for the inoculations which is creating one of the biggest barriers to universal immunisation.
Only 30 million people have had the complete two doses of a Covid vaccine in India so far, government data shows. That’s a small number (just over 2%) of India’s total population of 1.3 billion people — although around a quarter of that total are under 15 years old and, as such, are not eligible for a vaccine yet Since May 1, anyone aged 18 or over is eligible for a Covid vaccine although this expansion of the vaccination program has been hampered given the shortages of doses that have been reported throughout the country by national media.
Inequitable distribution for states, super-profits for corporations
In India– the process of production of vaccines was flagged off last November as the Narendra Modi government announced a Rs 900-crore project, coordinated by the Union science ministry’s department of biotechnology, for Covid-19 vaccines.
Private manufacturer–The Serum Institute of India (SII) invested $270 million (Rs 2,012 crore) of its money and $300 million (Rs 2,236 crore) from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to build production capacity for its vaccines– based on the AstraZeneca–Covisheild while Bharat Biotech an Indian venture relied almost entirely on its internal resources. The Centre covered the costs of the Covishield clinical trials by the Serum Institute and supported Bharat Biotech’s efforts through laboratory research and animal studies at the National Institute of Virology, an arm of the Indian Council of Medical Research.
The Serum Institute made one of its kind announcement about the pricing of the vaccines– it stated that it would sell the doses to state governments at Rs 400, and to private buyers at Rs 600. Now, Rs 600 per dose comes to approximately $8, and Rs 400 to $5.33 (at the exchange rate to which the second COVID wave has brought the rupee down). AstraZeneca, however, sells to European countries at $2.18 per dose and plans to sell it to the United States at $4.00. Economist Prabahat Patnaik argues, “The justification that SII provides for such pricing keeps changing. Sometimes it claims that vaccines used for universal immunization programmes are sold at a lower price (which is why sales to the government are cheaper), while vaccines sold to private buyers are more expensive. Why this should be so is not clear. And if this were so, then it is an implicit admission that if instead of private hospitals buying the vaccine from it, the government bought the whole stock and distributed it even to private hospitals, then the price charged would have been lower. Therefore, the Modi government’s allowing private sales (in no other country are private hospitals allowed to buy COVID-19 vaccines) is responsible for higher prices being charged to private hospitals, whence it follows that the prices charged are arbitrary and have nothing to do with costs.”
India would be the highest that any country would be paying for this particular vaccine.
SII, whose product, Covishield, has been the linchpin of India’s Covid vaccination drive so far with over 90% share in total 13 crore plus shots administered so far, had earlier claimed that it will be making profits, with the estimated costs of vaccine production being less than a dollar as experts suggested. However, this was retracted later. Moreover, recently the Indian government has cleared a credit of Rs 3,000 crore for SII and Rs 1,500 crore for Bharat Biotech. However, questions are being raised as to why SII needs more money, given the $800 million it collected last year.
For Covaxin, a product of publicly funded research in India, State governments will have to pay Rs 600 ($8) per dose while private hospitals will have to pay Rs 1,200 ($16) per dose. These prices, fixed far above the corresponding rates announced by the Serum Institute of India for its vaccine, Covishield, raise crucial questions over the profiteering of firms over vaccines and medicines despite them being important public goods.
Private firms make super-profits as citizens suffer
For experts, the shortages of vaccinations and the inadequacies in coverage are also rooted in entrusting only two entities with the task of inoculation. Moreover, activists hold that the government has allowed the Serum Institute of India (SII), a private firm, to dominate the vaccine pricing and policy and earn super profits, while Bharat Biotech has not shared the process of vaccine production with other manufacturers.
A move, in contradiction of an earlier stated stand by the National Expert Group on Vaccination Administration for Covid, which was in the favour of a single point of procurement for vaccines, The shift in the policy by the Centre now means that states and private hospitals can directly procure 50% of the supplies from vaccine makers.
Priyam Lizmary Cherian, a Delhi-based lawyer with Equitable Access to Covid Technologies Project of the People’s Health, said, “citizens are struggling for oxygen, medicines and hospital beds, amid this the government is putting an additional burden of procuring the vaccines. The procurement and the pricing has also fallen on to the heads of the states, to win the favour of manufacturers or offer them a price which is more to their liking. There is a shortage clearly because we are relying on two entities. Whenever there is an innovation on the basis of public funding there needs to be open access. Foremost for India, to do what they are talking at international fora They are saying– waive intellectual property barriers of covid diagnostics, this needs to translate nationally.
In light of pushing for universal coverage, as many states across the country struggle to fulfill the demand for vaccination, the West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court to disband the current COVID vaccination policy pushing for the introduction of universal coverage with uniform price.
Explaining the hurdles to this uniformity and the corporate interests driving India’s vaccination drive, Biswajit Dhar– Professor, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, School of Social Sciences, JNU said, “Vaccine production has been deregulated. 50 per cent to center and 50 to the states and the private hospitals, We had proposed in the WTO that all COVID related meds, injections should have a waiver of the intellectual property rights so that more and more companies will be able to ramp up production. Despite this the vaccination process for the critical age group remains highly iniquitous as private players will try to rake in their profits. The key question is, taxpayer money is being given to the SII, in this case why should the taxpayer pay twice? What we needed was for the government to have become a stakeholder, however, they failed to play this crucial regulatory role.”
Experts hold that this failure is deeply rooted in the guiding ideology of Modi and his parent Hindu right-wing organisation–The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) which holds that the free market will magically provide what the masses need. Prabir Purkayastha editor of Newsclick.in, engineer and a science activist writes, “The Modi government’s approach to vaccines is based on the central pillar of RSS ideology: the task of the state is only to help big capital. Anything else including planning is “socialism”. In the case of vaccines, it means no attempt to get the companies—both public and private sector together—to plan what was required for a quick vaccination program; put in the money and the necessary supply chain. Instead, it believed that India’s private pharmaceutical industry would do all of this on its own.”
The great vaccine divide
As countries in the global north inch closer towards “normalcy” and fast-tracked immunisation drives, the south continues to struggle to rescue itself from the age old white man’s burden for vaccine procurement, trying to bridge the great divide.
Attempts by India and South Africa with the World Trade organisation were ignored, only when the world witnessed grim imagery of mass deaths, shortage of oxygen supply and criminal action against patients is when the West has finally woken up and given into the pressure to waive intellectual property protection for Covid-19 vaccines.
The announcement follows criticism that Bill Gates — the billionaire philanthropist co-founder of the Bill and the Melinda Gates Foundation, which is behind much of the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic — was on the wrong side of history in this debate.
Gates has consistently opposed waiving provisions and has gone on to denying G sharing the formulae with developing nations and said, “Well, there’s only so many vaccine factories in the world and people are very serious about the safety of vaccines.
From last year on, over 100 countries support a temporary waiver of some World Trade Organization rules that guarantee pharmaceutical firms monopoly control over how much medicine is produced. Currently, Not one vaccine originator has shared technologies with poor countries through the World Health Organization’s voluntary Covid-19 Technology Access Pool. The global Covax program, which aims to vaccinate 20 percent of developing countries’ most vulnerable populations, has delivered about 38 million doses to 100 countries; meanwhile, the United States administers 3 million doses daily.
The donations by the West are seen as a drop in the bucket, with fears of them prioritising the needs of big pharma and saving their vaccine making capacities for booster shots, furthering the vaccine divide.