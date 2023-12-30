Genocide on the Installment Plan

December 30, 2023
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
In contrast to other historical atrocities, the crimes against the people of Gaza–mass murder, manufactured famine, dispossession, looting of property, demolition of cultural and religious heritage, and forced expulsion–have all been committed in the open–the genocidal plans have been written about in newspaper columns and freely expounded on talk shows. You won't have to excavate through secret archives, the evidence of these grotesque crimes is there for all to see. What they've said and what they've done is on the record. There can be no hiding from it. And those who've armed, funded, abetted and justified these genocidal measures should be condemned for their complicity.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe