Janene Yazzie: COP29, Leonard Peltier and the Future of Indigenous Resistance

On this episode of CounterPunch Radio, Janene Yazzie, Director of Policy and Advocacy at the NDN Collective, joins Joshua Frank and Erik Wallenberg to talk global climate policy, the plight of Leonard Peltier, and the push for clemency from President Biden. Janene, who just returned from COP29, also addresses how we move forward under a second Trump term. As a bonus, we’ve included Janene’s scorching plenary speech from Socialism 2024.

To learn about NDN Collective- www.ndncollective.org

For our actions and campaigns: https://ndncollective.org/take-action/

Palestine Solidarity: https://ndncollective.org/the-right-of-return-is-landback/

For Leonard Peltier work- https://freeleonard-peltier.com/

Or text “FREELEONARDNOW” to 50302