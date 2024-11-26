Housing Director Threatens to Evict Florida Families

The 900 families living at the Li’l Abner mobile home park in Sweetwater, Florida, were taken aback on Tuesday November 12 when The Urban Group,a real estate consulting firm, issued a surprise mass eviction notice. After the initial shock passed, residents got organized and started daily protests.

The letter warned that residents of the park, located twenty minutes outside of Miami, had just six months to leave and search for a new home.

The park’s impending permanent closure demonstrates once again how the housing market fails to provide stability or reasonably priced shelter to the working-class.

“[Li’l Abner] is a community of elderly people,” long-time resident Vivian told Inequality.org in Spanish at Monday’s protest. “And I am receiving phone calls to my personal number from [residents] who are having panic attacks, asking me, ‘what are we going to do?’”

The strategic location of the park has attracted the attention of developers looking to cash in on Miami-Dade’s hot real estate market. For developers and institutional investors, the lack of affordability is not a crisis, but rather a goldmine — an opportunity to receive generous tax credits or earn windfall profits, even if that means 900 vulnerable families who have spent decades living at the mobile home park will be kicked to the curb.

The Urban Group and the park’s owner, CREI Holdings, have attempted to soften the blow by claiming that they will build new affordable and workforce units on the soon-to-be vacated property.

Urban Group President Matt Rosenbaum said in statement to Inequality.org that residents will “have the right of first refusal and the opportunity to secure an apartment in Li’l Abner III, currently under construction, as well as in the future any affordable housing developed for the site including the first month free.”