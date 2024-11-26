Conservatives are Destroying Legacy Media

Now that conservatives will have full control of the triumvirate – the White House, Congress, and Senate – they appear eager to dominate the legacy media as well and ultimately destroy it.

The latest talk of the town is Elon Musk’s potential buyout of MSNBC, a move that would greatly damage the media’s ability to broadcast fair news, not to mention diminish the ability of the public to receive it.

Referring to a post that said the news network MSNBC was for sale, Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X Friday: “Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!”

“How much does it cost?” Musk replied.

MSNBC’s parent company, Comcast, announced it is looking to spin the network off into a new entity that would house MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, Syfy, and the Golf Channel. It is unclear where MSNBC would find itself under Comcast’s new strategy.

Legacy media, including cable television, is being destroyed, taking a hit from newer digital media, from social media to podcasts to web-based networks and programs.

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan offered to take the place of Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s leading anchor.

“If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael Maddow’s job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies,” he said.

And that’s just MSNBC.

The Right is going after CNN, ABC, and print media including the New York Times, The Washington Post, and others.

This is a problem since, according to research by Pew, one-in-ten Americans cite CNN as their top source of political news.

Legacy media “is officially dead,” The Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh wrote on X. “Their ability to set the narrative has been destroyed. Trump declared war on the media in 2016. Tonight he vanquished them completely. They will never be relevant again.”

Even Brian Stetler of CNN asked, “What does this ‘red wave’ election say about the information environment in the United States?”

The answer is simple: America is changing.

People do not seem to understand the gravity of the situation in which America finds itself, especially regarding climate change, fossil fuels, pollution, and even just basic freedoms for individuals.

Donald Trump’s followers have vastly differing views from those who follow President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as the recent election campaign demonstrated.

Nearly nine-in-ten Trump supporters (88%) favor mass deportations of immigrants living in the country illegally. In contrast, only 27% of Harris supporters are in favor of the drastic measure.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are more likely than Republicans and GOP-leaners to say that their main source of political news is part of the mainstream media (72% vs. 48%).

Meanwhile, Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say their main source of political news is not part of the mainstream media (36% vs. 13%).

About three-quarters of Americans (73%) say they often or sometimes get local news from friends, family and neighbors.

And a small but growing share of U.S. adults are regularly getting news on TikTok.

What this means is that Americans’ relationship with local news is changing. More are getting news online or from friends and neighbors whom they trust, and fewer are turning to sources like daily newspapers, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted earlier this year.

This changing attitude toward news sources likely explains why so many Americans have differing views on some of the most important topics of today.

While most Trump supporters place the economy and immigration at the top of their concerns, the care less about issues that are much more important to Democrats including climate change, racial and ethnic inequality, and abortion.

The changing news environment means Americans are receiving information differently and this directly affects their positions on the issues.

For Democrats, this means a need to focus on how to continue getting our messaging across to voters so that we have a chance at winning in 2028.

With a dearth of information at their fingertips, Democrats will struggle to find reliable, trustworthy, and honest news sources that they can count on.

If Conservatives get their way and they eradicate much of the legacy media, millions of Americans will be left behind, desperate for dependable news.

Now is the time for networks such as NBC, ABC, and CNN, to collaborate and perhaps create a unified and strong news network that will fairly report the news and deliver insightful analyses that all Americans can depend on.

If they don’t band together, they might all disappear from existence. If that happens, America will be left with a one-sided media infrastructure parroting the White House, creating a dystopian reality for all Americans.