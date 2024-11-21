Acción Palestina Chiapas: From Resistance to Revolution

In this episode of CounterPunch Radio, Rebecca Maria Goldschmidt speaks with members of Acción Palestina Chiapas, grassroots organizers in southern México raising awareness around Palestinian resistance within their communities. They discuss the vínculos, the connections, between local Indigenous struggles against displacement, forced migration, and narco-violence and the Palestinian struggle for liberation. This episode is dedicated to Padre Marcelo, who dedicated his life and work to the iIndigenous peoples and farmworkers of Chiapas, and who also advocated for Palestinian liberation in the months before his assasination in October 2024.