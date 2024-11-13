Maccabi Tel Aviv Hooligans Terrorize Amsterdam and are Painted as Victims

The ridiculous and twisted western government and media propaganda that is painting the zionist, ethnonationalist, racist and terroristic (many IDF soldiers and reservists and even mossad agents) Maccabi Tel Aviv football hooligans as somehow victims of antisemitic attacks is beyond the pale of hasbara manipulations of an ever increasingly ignorant and reactionary populace in both the United States and western Europe. This comes with a backdrop of growing repression throughout Europe fueled by the US government’s full and unyielding support for the genocide of Palestinians and its cooperation with the state of Israel in spreading flat out lies to the international community in unison with many of its western European allies.

These so-called “fans” rampaged through the streets of Amsterdam shouting and singing racist slogans and violently attacking local citizens. Eyewitness and video accounts demonstrate that they destroyed property across the historic center, as a violent mob indicative of the vile, genocidal and terroristic country that they represent. They ripped Palestinian flags from buildings and chanted and sang “Death to all Arabs”, “Fuck Palestine”, and “There are no schools in Gaza because all the kids are dead”, as they terrorised the central canal district of this historic port city.

The reaction of western governments and their western media counterparts to the intentionally created mayhem by the Tel Aviv hooligans depicts the very stark reality that any of us hoping for justice for Palestinians or freedom to dissent are up against. Just last week the German Bundestag reaffirmed its recognition of the The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s contorted zionist interpretation of “anti-semitism” as a tool for weaponizing the ongoing crackdown and repression of any voices speaking out against the incredibly well documented genocide that has been unleashed by Israel over the course of the last year.

In a visit to Amsterdam at the beginning of 2024 we witnessed Palestinian solidarity in levels unrivaled by most of the rest of Europe. There were Palestinian flags, literally, everywhere we looked and we witnessed and took part in demonstrations every day starting on New Year’s eve at the city’s official ringing in of 2024. Amsterdam has a diverse population despite it’s right wing and reactionary leadership and many from the Palestiian diaspora that reside here have helped create a culture of solidarity that is unique and strong.

Holland’s political leadership is guided by a band of extreme right wing islamaphobic fascists led by Geert Wilders, one of Europe’s equivalents to the exceptionalist racism embued by the US empire and zionist Israel. As if reading from the script provided them by the criminal Netanyahu government, the condemnation of the residents of Amsterdam for what were painted as “anti-semetic” attacks agaisnt these rampaging zionist ultras rang out like a chorus from across the western world starting with the Dutch king and prime minister. Netanyahu decried the attacks on the “fans” as reminiscent of the pograms of 1938 and warned that it was time to crack down on the “antisemitism” sweeping Eurpoe and his words were echoed incessantly from the whitehouse on down.

President Biden:

“The Antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam are despicable and echo dark moments in history when Jews were persecuted. We’ve been in touch with Israeli and Dutch officials and appreciate Dutch authorities’ commitment to holding the perpetrators accountable. We must relentlessly fight Antisemitism, wherever it emerges.”

Antony Blinken:

“There is no place is our world for antisemitic attacks like those against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam yesterday. The United States stands with tye Dutch and Israeli governments …”

But this nonsensical propaganda doesn’t stop with the US state department, Netanyahu’s war cabinet and the Knesset, it permeates all western media where an alliance of zionist spokespeople are well positioned and at the beck and call of the genocidal elite to spread disinformation with false cries of antisemitism and the victimhood of the oppressors in a macbre circus of deceit. While Russia has been banned from International sporting events for its invasion of Ukraine, the western world leaders and International sporting bodies have turned a hypocritcal and blind eye to Israel’s genocide, despite growing calls from BDS and others to ban Israel from all international sporting events. https://bdsmovement.net/ban-apartheid-israel-from-sports

In Italy these parasitic excuses for journalists have names, like Enrico Mentana director of national TV station LA 7; Maurizio Molinari former director of La Repubblica who is now a tv pundit constantly on the Italian airwaves and who compared the defense by Amsterdam residents of their city from this zionist mob as the equivalent of “October 7th attacks coming to Europe” as he went so far as to spread lies on national TV about Israeli hostages in the canal district; Davide Parenzo, talk show host and proud member of the Jewish Brigades of Roma which has evolved from its anti-fascist past into a zionist hate group now aligned with neo fascists; and Paolo Mieli former director of Corriere Della Sera who spouts that Gaza was an independent country and independent of Israeli occupation, and a list of others. These ridiculous pillars of the fourth estate in Italy control the reigns of a mass media that is forever retelling the Israeli narrative however Netenyahu wants them to, while glossing over and distracting the masses from the well documented genocide that continues to intensify every single day.

These journalists have names all over the western world and can be found in every NATO and European country, with seemingly more allegiance to upholding the myths and lies of the zionist project and its “final solution” than the interests of their own countries, and just stating this fact is a direct violation of the The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s absurd guidelines on antisemitism. CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, the NYTimes, and the Washington Post all repeated the Netanyahu and US government’s lies on this latest orchestrated distraction to the real story that they refuse to address – over a year of the most brutal genocide of the 21st century paid for and weaponised by the United States and with the full cooperation and help from western countries like Germany, Britain, and Italy, and in the face of the complete impotence of the United Nations and International institutions to do a damn thing to stop it.