The Black Case Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump was the worst president for Black people in the modern era, if not the nation’s history. Given a life of unremitting racial animus, under no circumstances should he receive a single vote from the Black community or other communities of color. After all, he’s never moderated his white nationalist sentiments and count on this: he never will.

Yet, somehow, he has indeed managed to win support from a sliver of the Black community. In 2016, he captured 6% of its vote and that rose to 8% in his losing effort four years later. No, those weren’t the large numbers he claimed he would win, but given who he is and what he’s done his entire life, including during his presidency, far more than he deserved. In 2024, it’s still likely that he’ll only receive single-digit backing, despite earlier polls showing Black support of anywhere from 15%-20% or more, particularly among men.

An early October poll of Black registered voters in battleground states from Howard University’s polling service, the Howard Initiative on Public Opinion (HIPO), exposed Trump’s lie that he’s winning Black voters in large numbers. HIPO (in which I participate) found that 84% of those polled said they planned to vote for Vice President Harris, while only about 8% would vote for Trump, with others undecided or leaning toward a third-party candidate. That’s hardly a great number for the former president, but even a tiny shift toward him or away from Harris might be just enough to give him an Electoral College victory.

Trump has indeed been endorsed by a number of marginalized Black rappers and celebrities. Some were pardoned or given clemency by him, including former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kirkpatrick, rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne, and Death Row Records founder Michael “Harry O” Harris and now the political bill has come due. Black members of Congress like Senator Tim Scott and Representative Byron Donalds have also become ubiquitous on Fox News and other stations praising Trump as the second coming of the Lord almighty. Self-interest goes a long way in explaining support from that crowd, but not from those who haven’t been in the spotlight.

How is it possible that a buffoonish bigot who seems to be deteriorating daily has convinced some African Americans he deserves their vote? The trick lies in Trump’s flimflam talents.

He certainly has a knack for diverting attention. His vulgar, ceaseless racist statements and provocations — “shithole countries,” “They’re eating the pets,” and “fine people on both sides” — served the dual purpose of feeding his white base its diet of racial venom and diverting attention from the policies of his administration that caused generational harm to African Americans and other communities of color. And count on one thing: if he returns to the White House, even more racially devastating policies await.

The excuse given by some of his Black (and white) supporters, uncomfortable with his blatant racism, is that he might be crude, temperamental, and a global embarrassment, but his “policies” while in office were distinct positives for the Black community and the country as a whole. Such policy benefits, they assert, should outweigh any reservations about voting for him. In particular, the “Trump economy” is dangled as proof that he should be supported, no matter what.

Unfortunately, much of the media instantly heads for the latest shiny thing dropped by Trump. The more outrageous, the more the coverage steers away from his policies and the devastation they might cause to his behavior and his words. It’s time instead to take an honest look at Trump’s corporate-friendly, white supremacist record while in office as it impacted the Black community.

Trump’s Economy Did Not Do What He Claimed

It bears repeating that Trump took a good economy that he inherited from Barack Obama and ruined it, like so many of his businesses. Obama gave him 75 straight months of job growth. Trump left office as the only president since the Great Depression to depart with negative job growth. Even before the Covid pandemic, which Trump blames for his ineptitude, his job numbers were flailing compared to Biden’s. According to The Hill, “During Trump’s first 31 months in office, employment growth in the United States averaged 176,000 jobs per month. During Biden’s first 31 months in office, employment growth averaged 433,000 jobs per month.”

Trump argues that he had the lowest Black unemployment because, in August 2019, the rate fell to 5.3%, a record at the time. However, he couldn’t identify a single policy or initiative of his that led to that number. When he took office, according to Federal Reserve Bank data, the rate was 7.5% – thank you, Obama! – but as he headed out the door in January 2021, it was 9.9%.

Perhaps the biggest blow to Trump’s boast — and given his disdain for his successor, no doubt to his hyper-inflated ego — is that, in April 2023, after the Biden administration resuscitated the economy following the Trump-driven pandemic catastrophe, the Black unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the lowest ever recorded.

Trump’s one big economic “achievement” was his 2017 tax cut. Not only was it wildly skewed toward the top 1%, but it also had a negative racial impact. As a New York Times headline announced, “White Americans Gain the Most from Trump’s Tax Cuts,” noting that they were receiving about 80% of the benefits, while African Americans and Latinos got just 5% and 7%.

Notably, Trump did remarkably little to change the racial income gap, the racial wealth gap, and racial disparities in stocks and investments. Yes, he still sometimes shouts at rallies, “I love Black men,” but he did nothing to close an income inequity gap in which Black men with the same level of education earn only 72% percent of what white men do.

Housing Hell Under Trump

In the area of housing, Trump appointed noted surgeon Ben Carson to be his Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Carson knew nothing about housing policy at any level, nor had he any experience in administering or managing a government agency or department. His scandal-ridden term as secretary included the questionable spending of department funds on furniture and conflict-of-interest problems with his son. Carson was exactly the kind of unqualified hire that he and other conservatives now blame on affirmative action and wokeness.

In terms of policy, one of his first initiatives was a proposal to raise rents on public housing residents. In April 2018, National Public Radio reported that he suggested, “Americans living on housing assistance to put more of their income toward rent and he wants to give public housing authorities the ability to impose work requirements on tenants.” In some instances, under the proposal, many of the poorest renters would have seen an increase to 35% of their gross income, affecting 712,000 renters. Overall, the changes Carson wanted would have impacted more than 4.7 million families.

Trump and Carson also eliminated two anti-discrimination policies put in place at HUD during the Obama Administration to foster fair housing policies and opportunities. The first codified the use of the legal concept of “disparate impact” — looking at racial outcomes rather than the more nebulous idea of racial intent when assessing if racial discrimination has occurred. The second was a rule that obligated local jurisdictions to “identify and dismantle barriers to racial integration.” President Biden reversed those decisions shortly after taking office.

The racial homeownership divide persisted in the Trump years. By 2021, CNN noted that less than half of Black families, about 44%, owned their homes compared to 72.7% percent, of white families. In fact, in the Trump years, the gap had grown.

Criminal (In)Justice

Trump’s Black supporters ignore his long, racially biased record on criminal justice. They point to the First Step Act, a law sought for years by activists, which Trump signed but played no role in initiating. It provided prison sentence reductions and other needed reforms. After being criticized by both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence for signing what they considered a “get out of jail free” law, Trump quickly stopped talking about it and there is no mention of the First Step Act on his campaign website where you can buy a “Black Americans for Trump” coffee mug for $25.00.

For the 2024 campaign, he’s returned to form by taking a hard line on criminal justice, while calling for the death penalty for drug traffickers and a return to stop-and-frisk. His fictional “migrant crime” wave is also thoroughly racialized and would, in a second Trump term, undoubtedly lead to sweeps of Black and Brown communities with little regard for due process or human rights.

And remember, under attorney generals Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr, the Trump administration carried out policies deeply detrimental to the Black community, including reinstating contracts with private prison corporations, restarting federal executions, allowing police departments to once again obtain military equipment, and supporting “qualified immunity” that protected some particularly discriminatory police behavior.

Trump’s Justice Department also sided with voter suppression initiatives, policies, and laws coming from Republican state legislators and governors, including dropping opposition to a racially discriminatory Texas voter ID law, making it easier to purge voter rolls, and creating the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity that was rightly perceived as an effort to have the Trump White House corruptly get voter information it shouldn’t have had while promoting voter suppression. Even some Republican governors refused to cooperate with that commission.

The Attack on Black Health

The Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, brought healthcare coverage to millions of Americans after it became law in 2011. It was despised by the far right and Republican leaders who derided it as government socialism. Yet it dramatically reduced the uninsured rate for poor and low-income Americans, including communities of color. According to a 2022 report by the Department of Health and Human Services, the number of uninsured African Americans fell by 40% because of the ACA, declining from 7.1 million in 2011 to about 4.4 million by 2019. Uninsured rates for African Americans remained highest in states that did not extend Medicaid coverage as an available option under the law. The 12 states that failed to do so, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming, were all dominated by Republican elected officials.

Trump was unable to repeal the law — some Republican legislators and their constituents loved parts of the ACA — and so he tried to undermine it in other ways. As the Washington Post reported, he slashed “federal money for advertising, community outreach, and ‘navigators’ who serve as enrollment coaches.” If left to Trump, millions of African Americans and others would have had zero coverage and have been left to suffer the harshest consequences of an unaffordable healthcare system.

Worse yet, Trump’s Covid response was a masterclass in what not to do. In the early days of the pandemic, he willingly and knowingly let hundreds of thousands of people die, a significant percentage of whom were Black and Latino, for his own selfish political interests. By the time Trump left office, more than 70,000 African Americans had died from Covid, a rate 1.8 times that of white Americans.

Environmental Injustice

Like other far-right conservatives, Trump denied the very existence of human-driven climate change and did all he could to weaken and undermine environmental regulations. His agenda included removing or reducing protections against air and water pollutants and other dangerous environmental toxins. No president in memory was as harmful or neglectful when it came to protecting the nation, environmentally speaking.

For example, as the Center for American Progress reported, he “gutted protections for clean water by weakening the Clean Water Act” and the Safe Drinking Water Act. As a result, “communities of color in particular are seeing slow and inadequate enforcement” leading to greater harm and risk.

African Americans and other communities of color are far more likely than whites to be located in areas disproportionately impacted by Trump’s repeal of the Clean Power Plan and his degrading of Mercury and Air Toxic Standards. The need for enforcement and protection is clear as Black Americans are “75 percent more likely to live in close proximity to an oil or gas facility than people of other races” and are “nearly 40 percent of those who live within three miles of a coal power plant” along with other communities of color.

Trump also wanted to eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Justice, which had been created specifically to address the needs of communities of color related to uneven harm from climate change and corporate pollution. Failing in that effort, he unsuccessfully tried to cut its funding significantly in his last years in office.

Education

Trump falsely claims that he “saved historically Black Colleges and Universities” (HBCUs) because he signed legislation extending the years in which Congress would provide funding for them and other minority-serving institutions. Despite his statements to the contrary, his FUTURE Act provided more or less the same level of yearly funding as during Obama’s presidency, roughly $80 million to $85 million (out of a possible $255 million under the law). And that would prove a pittance compared to the Biden-Harris investment of at least $7 billion aimed at HBCUs. It should be noted that Harris graduated from Howard University, one of the nation’s oldest HBCUs. Trump appears to have only been on an HBCU campus once in his life, a visit to Benedict College in 2019 when students were told to stay in their dorms while he gave a talk to a handpicked, bused-in audience.

Otherwise, Trump generally attacked Black educational needs — from proposed cuts at the Department of Education to proposed orders to eliminate any funding for programs related to educational diversity and inclusion to his appointment of Supreme Court Justices who would vote to erase more than 50 years of racial progress by eliminating affirmative action in higher education.

Civil Rights

On September 4, 2020, only months before leaving office, Trump ordered the White House Office of Management and Budget to issue a memorandum that directed federal agencies “to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on ‘critical race theory,’ ‘white privilege,’ or any other training or propaganda” that might suggest the United States is a racist country. The goal was to cut funding and cancel contracts related to programs or training supposedly employing such concepts.

That attack would have eliminated every program that sought to address the nation’s history of racial discrimination and exclusion. While president, Trump stated (and recently reiterated) that “we will terminate every diversity, equity, and inclusion program across the entire federal government.”

Trump Appointments

Trump’s judicial and other appointments while in power mirrored the tone and hue of his businesses: lily white. He had one of the worst records in terms of selecting judges of color at the federal level, including the Supreme Court. At the appellate level, Trump only did better than Ronald Reagan in the modern era. Reagan appointed seven Black judges, while the Trump administration could only find nine, unlike the administrations of Jimmy Carter (37), George H.W. Bush (11), Bill Clinton (61), George W. Bush (24), and Barack Obama (58). Overall, about 16% of Trump’s judges were people of color.

In terms of the Supreme Court, Trump had three appointments and chose folks who looked like him, two white men and one white woman. It’s rare indeed that any president gets three appointments, let alone in a single administration, but Trump did, due to the machinations of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell. In short, a minority-elected president and a minority-elected GOP Senate majority claimed three Supreme Court seats and locked in a conservative majority on the court for a generation.

Black Lives Didn’t Matter

From Election Day, November 3, 2020, until January 6, 2021, Donald Trump spent every breathing moment trying to disqualify millions of Black votes from Atlanta, Detroit, Madison, Philadelphia, and elsewhere. Now, he and his Black representatives have the stunning audacity to want those same voters to cast a ballot for him. Consider it a classic lie, a con, a grift. As my grandmother would have said, Trump is trying to sell ice cubes in the desert.

He never has and never will have the Black community’s interests at heart. He counts on lies, misrepresentations, and the hope that folks will forget his disastrous presidency. His rhetoric while in and out of office has been hateful and filled with racist dog whistles and blaring horns. But it’s not just his words that need to be criticized. His past policies and projected ones are a stew of far-right extremism, autocratic and bigoted, that will only send the nation backward into a hell on earth if he’s returned to office.

Don’t be bamboozled. The racism and authoritarianism that were infants in his first term will emerge as full-blown adults in a second one. His pledge of retribution and empowerment of the most extreme elements of his base will generate endless crises, chaos, and generational harm to communities of color.

This piece first appeared on TomDispatch.