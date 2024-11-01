Architecture of Cities: Marilyn Monroe Meets Bruno Mars

The if in a day profoundly appears: If I could sing Marilyn Monroe days Lazy:

The if in a day profoundly appears: If I could sing Bruno Mars The Lazy Song: Appearances seem the same: The odes to what they become: Then I could imagine I see everything imaginable: The ode to what if becomes:

What if my day was shoulder to shoulder with Ernest Hemingway: What if The Green Hills of Africa could be mine: What if his template for the vernacular became my photographs: What if my habits became that may be: What if everyday was a conquest:

The great divides: The great migrations: We delineate our lives to exist before and to follow afar: The great arboretum ahead lives:

If you might stand in the center of Dhaka: if you might see ten million Bangladeshis: If you might hear the the din: If you might see the clamoring: If you knew how to scream sans a single sound: What might you hear among: What if you are alone: the silence is a pause: The pause is only to hear your capture: