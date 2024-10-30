Photoshoot at El Mozote, El Salvador (Population 901 in 1981)

– In memory of Rufina Amaya

It’s a formal occasion. She has on gloves.

She holds the infant’s dress before her

like she’s choosing something

for a baptism. It is, after all, a christening

of sorts, a whole village to be assembled.

It takes time to lay them all out, an array of

special tools, collections of brushes,

instruments, a whole team of meticulous

experts in forensics had to fly

in from Argentina. This is not a miracle

any one can perform. The Vatican had no use

for bodies, nothing to say about the delicate relics,

the infants unearthed, had no comment

when the word came down from

the Pentagon: massacres can’t be taken on

faith. All of them dead,

the entire village,

but Rufina Amaya,

who crawled away into the dark,

crouched between the trees,

the crab apples and the pine,

who heard her son, Cristino

cry out, “Mommy, mommy they’re killing us.”

Her words shook the gates at Fort Benning.

She spoke before the litany began,

the hours-long calling out

of the dead and disappeared,

the counting off of names

like the slow beads of a rosary

made of the chipped, the shattered

fragments of children’s bones,

one that seems like its beads go on

forever.