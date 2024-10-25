US Veterans Applauds Israeli Soldiers Who Refuse to Murder in Gaza

The US organization Veterans For Peace has issued a statement in support of Israeli soldiers who are refusing to fight in Gaza.

“You are doing the right thing,” the veterans group writes, while applauding the Israeli military reservists who are calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages, and who say they will not participate in genocide. “Your courageous stance may be answered by official threats and even imprisonment, but you will never regret refusing to kill innocent Palestinian men, women and children.”

“I am deeply moved by the growing number of Israeli young people who are refusing to be inducted into the IDF. Their decision to live out their values is deeply inspiring to me as a Jew,” said James M. Branum, an attorney who works with US service members struggling with issues of conscience. “I am also quite concerned about reports of mental trauma and suicide among Israeli soldiers,” said Branum, “something with which we in the US are all too familiar.”

The ongoing US-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza is a “stain on human history, and it must be ended,” said Veterans For Peace, with chapters in over 100 US cities, and several international chapters.

When US bombs stop falling on Palestinian children, the genocide will end

Veterans For Peace has consistently called for an end to the genocide in Gaza, for a permanent ceasefire, and most importantly, for an end to US arms shipments to Israel. “When US bombs stop falling on Palestinian children, the genocide will have ended,” states the group.

Veterans For Peace has meticulously documented the US laws that the Biden Administration is breaking when it sends weapons to Israel while it is bombing and starving innocent civilians. As the slaughter in Gaza has continued and escalated, the veterans have sent Open Letters to the State Department, to President Biden, to Vice President Harris and to the Justice Department.

Call for US GI’s to Resist Illegal Wars and War Crimes

The 39-year-old veterans’ organization also called on US GI’s to carefully consider their participation in the widening war in the Middle East.

“As veterans who have participated in too many illegal and immoral wars, we also want to address our young sisters and brothers, daughters and sons in the U.S. military. The U.S. has 40,000 troops deployed on ships and at bases throughout the Middle East. President Biden recently sent 100 U.S. troop to be stationed in Israel just as Israel is preparing to attack Iran and is bracing for Iran’s promised response. The U.S. is also backing Israel’s invasion of Lebanon. The U.S. military itself has recently dropped bombs in Yemen, Syria and Iraq. Now there is active discussion about waging war on Iran! Are U.S. troops being purposely deployed where they will be targets and casualties? Is this the way that the Biden Administration will back us into a war with Iran?”

‘It is right to resist unjust wars and illegal orders,’ stated the group. Veterans For Peace has joined with several other organizations to promote the Appeal for Redress (v.2), an opportunity for active-duty GI’s to safely present their concerns to their Congressional representatives. The group refer GI’s who are thinking about becoming Conscientious Objectors to the Center on Conscience and War. They can also refer people to a GI Rights attorney.

“While it has often been customary in our society to demonize war resisters during conflicts, history ultimately reveals the righteousness of their cause,” said VFP Vice President Joshua Shurley. “Those who refuse to partake in the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people will be especially vindicated for their courageous stand.”

You can read the entire Veterans For Peace statement here.