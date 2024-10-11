Architecture of Cities: Tales of Cities

We dance: I imagine a pitter-patter: The wolf or a pack come running: Their nails clickety-clickety atop the wooden floors of an empty corridor:

We dance: The bear winds its way down the corridor: it stops to lick your face: The meal soon to be entertained:

We dance: The bright lava orange eyes near: The Uhu (Eurasian Eagle Owl) lands: Quietly the corridor echos the talon’s concerto of clickety-clickety: The prancing and pitter-patter disappears into the skies:

Memories begin when the eyes dream: Cities, countries and continents pass through time: True tales begin:

Heaney, Seamus: “Viking Dublin: Trial Pieces”

…“Come fly with me, come sniff the wind with the expertise of the Vikings–“

I imagine: My eyes encapsulate the details with the loudest conversations.

I imagine I illustrate the dreams that come from words:

I imagine: I am never in a city lonely not alone:

I have many times landed in cities before today as if a friend awaited: An author who I might have known share his/her sights and unimaginable sounds: I began to explore the physical worlds of the written word:

Most sources of fables and tales that have never been true or were they: What depends is what my camera thinks it sees: Truth is: The world you were meant to see:

I have realized I must walk in the footsteps of the language masterful: The language of others is not a mere adventure but a journey with the eyes of billions: