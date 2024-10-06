Matching Words With Deeds at the United Nations and Beyond

With the world at war, the feeling that the international system has failed humanity is increasing. The challenges posed to international law and the United Nations are structural—a minority of violent, militarized governments dictate the terms and play by their own rules. But can the will of the majority result in real change? Every year, […]
Ray Acheson (they/them) is Director of Reaching Critical Will, the disarmament program of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF). They provide analysis and advocacy at the United Nations and other international forums on matters of disarmament and demilitarization. Ray served on the steering group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its work to ban nuclear weapons, and is also involved in organizing against autonomous weapons, the arms trade, war and militarism, the carceral system, and more. They are author of Banning the Bomb, Smashing the Patriarchy (Rowman & Littlefield, 2021) and Abolishing State Violence: A World Beyond Bombs, Borders, and Cages (Haymarket Books, 2022).